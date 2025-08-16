Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Blonie
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Blonie, Poland

3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bramki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Bramki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For Sale Ożarów Mazowiecki, Bramki, Białych Brzóz str.Detached house 93.2 m² (80 sqm usable)…
$303,817
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bieniewice, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bieniewice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Blonie, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
