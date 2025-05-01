Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Belsk Duzy
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Belsk Duzy, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Daszewice, Poland
House
Daszewice, Poland
Area 150 m²
New House Dedicated in 2024. It's near the forest. The plot located in the second line of co…
$608,379
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Belsk Duzy, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go