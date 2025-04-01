Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Glowno
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Glowno, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Glowno, Poland
2 room apartment
Glowno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
I offer for sale a charming 2-room apartment with a soul in Łódź, in the Bałuta district. Th…
$60,704
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
3 room apartment in Glowno, Poland
3 room apartment
Glowno, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
BUYER EXEMPTED FROM PCC tax 2%
$196,060
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Glowno, Poland
2 room apartment
Glowno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Buyers exempt from PCC tax
$221,892
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
2 room apartment in Glowno, Poland
2 room apartment
Glowno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
2-room apartment in the Balutów street. Westerplatte defenders, in a low brick block. Two pa…
$70,261
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes