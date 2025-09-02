Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Gdynia, Poland

2 properties total found
Commercial property 79 m² in Gdynia, Poland
Commercial property 79 m²
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 6
SERVICE LOCAL + MONTH 79 m2 + approximately 20 m2 warehouse HISTORY AND EXPERIENCE Our servi…
$686,263
Private seller
Languages
Polski
Commercial property 136 m² in Gdynia, Poland
Commercial property 136 m²
Gdynia, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Advantages A two-storey apartment on the picturesque Hallera Street in Gdynia St Maximilian …
$601,267
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
