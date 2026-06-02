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Cottages with garage for sale in Gdańsk, Poland

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Gdańsk, Poland
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Cottage 5 bedrooms
Gdańsk, Poland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 3
The site in the city centre with a house for general renovation or demolition, SPECTACULARY …
$647,118
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Deutsch, Polski
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