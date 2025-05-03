Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Residential
  4. Cottage
  5. Garden

Cottages with garden for sale in Poland

Masovian Voivodeship
3
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW. READY JUNE/JULY 2024 Plot 530m…
$284,595
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Poland

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go