Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Bydgoszcz County
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bydgoszcz County, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Lochowo, Poland
2 room apartment
Lochowo, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
$115,412
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bydgoszcz County, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go