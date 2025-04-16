Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Buk
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Buk, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Buk, Poland
3 room apartment
Buk, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
I encourage you to get acquainted with the offer of selling an apartment in a charming six-l…
$118,798
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes