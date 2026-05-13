Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

;
Agios Sergios
7
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Located in one of the most peaceful and well-organized areas of Yeniboğaziçi, Gazimağusa, th…
$371,931
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go