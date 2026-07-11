Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Garden

Studios with garden for sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

;
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Limnia, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Limnia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
Located in İskele — Otuken, one of the emerging investment areas of Northern Cyprus, Lago…
$156,885
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go