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Terraced Studios for Sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
Bright Studio with Private Roof Terrace — Orchard, Yeniboğaziçi 🌿🌊 A cozy and bright stud…
$106,708
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