Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Yenibogazici Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Milia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Milia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/3
Why Choose This Project? 🔷 For Investors: High ROI Potential: Located in a rapidly develop…
$118,103
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sun and sands
Languages
English, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/2
The project, designed on 50,000 m2, consisting of magnificent apartments and villas in the q…
$146,119
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yenibogazici Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go