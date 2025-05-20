Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Akanthou
3
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
HILLSIDE – Stylish studio by the sea in Tatlis🌊 Modern residential complex just 500 meters f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go