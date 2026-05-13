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Mountain View Studios for Sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
PRESTIGIOUS LIVING & INVESTMENT WITH HOTEL CONCEPT Located in Küçük Erenköy (East Coast of …
$176,563
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Properties features in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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