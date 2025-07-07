Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Akanthou
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$150,020
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Beachfront apartments for sale in North Cyprus, Tatlisu region This luxurious project is …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go