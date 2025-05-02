Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Akanthou
3
Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Introduction Salos is a boutique seafront development in North Cyprus, offering privacy, …
$246,529
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go