  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Tatlisu Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Introduction Salos is a boutique seafront development in North Cyprus, offering privacy, …
$246,529
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Duplex 3 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new residential complex in the area of Esentepe. The project is located on …
Price on request
