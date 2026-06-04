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Сommercial properties in Tatlisu Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Commercial property in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
An offer for investors! Become a co-owner of a five-star hotel in North Cyprus!Rental income…
$13,440
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Agency
Land of Dreams Gallery
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English, Русский, Italiano
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