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Long-term rent of townhouses in Northern Cyprus

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Townhouse in Northern Cyprus
Townhouse
Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
The modern design of Boaz in Iskele district is spacious new villa with 3+1 - long term rent…
$2,288
per month
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Agency
Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Türkçe
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