Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms with Furnitured
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Horizon 3+1 villa with swimming pool in Bahceli – exclusive offerHorizon is a collection of …
$490,687
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes