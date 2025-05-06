Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Nicosia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
11
3 BHK
17
4 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
$126,226
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
$79,489
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go