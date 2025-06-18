Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Mansion
  5. Garage

Mansions with garage for sale in Northern Cyprus

Mansion
3 properties total found
Mansion in Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
Mansion
Bellapais, Northern Cyprus
$12,03M
Mansion 8 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
$2,89M
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$198,435
