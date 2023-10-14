Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
The construction of this beautiful complex takes place in the area of the village of Alsanja…
€352,641
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with бассейн, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with бассейн, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 139 m²
Modern beautiful villa is a new project, which is currently being built in the Karshiyak – a…
€346,860
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 192 m²
Chic villa in a cozy, quiet complex. Nearby there is all the infrastructure that is necessar…
€647,358
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
5-room villa 199 m² 1000 meters from the beach. Near the shop Shopmum and Suprim. The compl…
€445,138
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with children playground, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with children playground, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
4-room villa of 185 m² with its own plot of land 200 meters from the beach. The complex is l…
€422,014
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with children playground, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with children playground, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€363,047
Villa 5 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 306 m²
5-room villa 306 m² with its own plot of land 5 minutes from the beach. The complex is locat…
€797,780
Villa 5 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 277 m²
A new residential complex, from one of the best developers of the Esentepe region, located o…
€867,152
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with first coastline, with children playground in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with first coastline, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
A new residential complex, from one of the best developers of the Esentepe region, located o…
€260,405
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with first coastline, with children playground in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with first coastline, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 325 m²
A new residential complex, from one of the best developers of the Esentepe region, located o…
€1,02M
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with children playground, with bath house in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with children playground, with bath house
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 240 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€565,383
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with children playground, with bath house in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with children playground, with bath house
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€449,762
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 320 m²
Modern 4-room villa 320 m² with its own plot of land 5 minutes from the sea. This project wi…
€614,984
Villa 5 room villa with garden, with children playground, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with garden, with children playground, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 220 m²
The complex will be located in a quiet, peaceful place next to all necessary infrastructure.…
€635,911
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Construction of the complex, consisting of 18 separate houses, will start in January. Its ma…
€693,721
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with by the sea in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, in good condition, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
5-room villa 232 m² with swimming pool 300 meters from the beach. The complex of villas is l…
€699,502
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
4-room townhouse 150 m² with its own plot of land 600 meters from the sandy beach. The compl…
€353,072
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
We have found a villa for you in a completely new project, which is located in the Karshiyak…
€456,700
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant in Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Modern four-room villa of 220 m² in the complex on the first line from the sea Villa is loca…
€612,787

