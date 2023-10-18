Villas for sale in Lefkoşa District, Northern Cyprus

UAE
47 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
218 m²
A small complex consisting of 23 cozy villas is located in a quiet location of the Edremit d…
€553,441
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
128 m²
€518,851
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
128 m²
The complex will be located in a quiet, peaceful place next to all necessary infrastructure.…
€472,731
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
180 m²
To the east of Kyrenia is this excellent complex on the coast just 100 meters from the sea. …
€622,621
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
250 m²
Comfortable , modern and beautiful 5-room villa of 250 m2 with a roof terrace of 88 m2 and a…
€536,146
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
181 m²
€441,101
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
180 m²
The project of 7 villas is located in one of the most picturesque places in Northern Cyprus…
€490,026
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
175 m²
The construction of this beautiful complex takes place in the area of the village of Alsanja…
€351,666
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
305 m²
A modern complex of 8 villas located in a beautiful and quiet place with a unique view of th…
€662,977
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with by the sea, with бассейн, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
139 m²
Modern beautiful villa is a new project, which is currently being built in the Karshiyak – a…
€345,901
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
192 m²
Chic villa in a cozy, quiet complex. Nearby there is all the infrastructure that is necessar…
€645,566
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
93 m²
€334,255
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
106 m²
Cozy , quiet complex. Nearby there is all the infrastructure that is necessary for life and…
€305,545
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
83 m²
3-room townhouse 83 m² in the 2nd kilometers from the golden beach. The complex is located …
€249,048
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
83 m²
3-room villa 83 m² in the 2nd kilometers from the golden beach. The complex of villas is loc…
€249,048
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
2
199 m²
5-room villa 199 m² 1000 meters from the beach. Near the shop Shopmum and Suprim. The compl…
€443,906
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
230 m²
€446,212
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
150 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€400,092
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
270 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€500,403
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with children playground, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
3
185 m²
4-room villa of 185 m² with its own plot of land 200 meters from the beach. The complex is l…
€420,846
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with children playground, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
120 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€362,043
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
306 m²
5-room villa 306 m² with its own plot of land 5 minutes from the beach. The complex is locat…
€795,572
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
277 m²
A new residential complex, from one of the best developers of the Esentepe region, located o…
€864,752
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with first coastline, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
3
100 m²
A new residential complex, from one of the best developers of the Esentepe region, located o…
€259,685
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with предоставляется ВНЖ, with in the big city
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
360 m²
The villa complex is located in a quiet, peaceful location in the Zeytenlik area. High quali…
€517,698
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with first coastline, with children playground
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
325 m²
A new residential complex, from one of the best developers of the Esentepe region, located o…
€1,01M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with children playground, with bath house
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
240 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€563,818
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with garden, with children playground, with bath house
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
188 m²
This project will be built in a very beautiful location in the Enibogazici area. Amazing vie…
€448,518
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with children playground, with by the sea, with restaurant
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
4
320 m²
Modern 4-room villa 320 m² with its own plot of land 5 minutes from the sea. This project wi…
€613,282
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with garden, with children playground, with by the sea
Skylloura, Northern Cyprus
5
220 m²
The complex will be located in a quiet, peaceful place next to all necessary infrastructure.…
€634,151
Recommend
Search using the map
