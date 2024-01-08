Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Lefke District
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Erenköy/Kokkina, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Erenköy/Kokkina, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 3
The complex project consists of 24 luxury villas located on a total area of ​​14,860 m2 with…
€517,500
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
A new project of modern villas in Lefke, Chengizkyoy has been put on sale. The project consi…
€580,000
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Lefke District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a complex of villas in Northern Cyprus. The project will …
€441,000
Properties features in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
