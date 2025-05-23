Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Karavas
5
Agridaki
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
We present a new project located in the Karshiyak area in Northern Cyprus. It is located a f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Myrtou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
The new project is being built surrounded by sea and grief in Lapte. This is a luxurious com…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 rooms in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 rooms
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
The residential complex is located in the picturesque area of Karshiyaka, which is one of th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go