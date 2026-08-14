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Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Sunning Well - Apartment 2+1 with roof terrace | LaptaDiscover a cozy two-bedroom apartment …
$96,299
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