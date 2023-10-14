Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€493,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 13/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€255,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 11/11
Luxury Complex with Wellness Center and Sea View In one of the best natural regions in North…
€136,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€197,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Prastio, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Complex Near Beach in Guzelyurt North Cyprus Sea view apartm…
€157,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Seafront Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren has o…
€122,000
Penthouse 2 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartments with Sea Views in Complex within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Gazive…
€131,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/3
Renovated 2+1 Duplex Apartment in Gaziveren North Cyprus North Cyprus has hosted various cul…
€90,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
The best investment in real estate near the Mediterranean Sea!!! We offer you unsurpassed l…
€176,357

