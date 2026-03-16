Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Kyrenia
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion
  6. Terrace

Terraced Mansions for sale in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

Mansion Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$541,185
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go