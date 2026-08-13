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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with pool in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Cozy 1-bedroom studio in lovely Yeni Iskele with AC and fitness room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
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Cozy 1-bedroom studio in lovely Yeni Iskele with AC and fitness room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/9
Located in Jeni Iskel, Alexius Pool Apartments is an excellent base to explore the city.Duri…
$1,039
per month
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Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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