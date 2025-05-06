Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Trikomo
68
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 10/10
penthouse, three bedrooms (3+1), 4 san. uzla, total area from 100 sq.m to 1551 sq.m, balcony…
$485,624
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$134,671
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
Number of floors 19
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,40M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 15
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,73M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area of ​​198 sq.m, the balcony of 40 sq.m,…
$624,239
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
Penthaus is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the balcony…
$441,381
Leave a request

Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go