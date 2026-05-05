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Seaview Condos for Sale in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Condo 2 bedrooms
Flamoudi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
QUERENCIA RESORT RESIDENCES 180° INVESTMENTWellness Luxury Residence Europe-wide Your German…
$310,079
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Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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