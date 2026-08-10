Shops for sale in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

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Shops for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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сommercial properties
5
2 properties total found
Shop 150 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 150 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Shops with High Rental Income in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the most de…
$390,038
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Shop 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Shops in a Busy Area in North Cyprus Girne Girne, the developed city of Cyprus, is a modern …
$302,596
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