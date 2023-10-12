Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Shop with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Area 892 m²
Number of floors 4
Commercial Property for Sale with an Investment Potential in Güzelyurt, North Cyprus The com…
€791,000
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Shop 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Kapouti, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Commercial Property for Sale with an Investment Potential in Güzelyurt, North Cyprus The com…
€110,000
Shop with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Shop with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Commercial Properties in Demanded Area in North Cyprus Girne Girne is a developed and moder…
€232,000
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Shop with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 8
Shops for Sale in a Luxury Complex on a Bustling Street in Girne, Cyprus Shops offering a pr…
€299,000
Commercial with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Commercial with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
Area 4 500 m²
Commercial Property in the Bustled Area of Girne North Cyprus The commercial property is in …
€11,59M

