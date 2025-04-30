Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimağusa District
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

Tatlisu Belediyesi
3
Akanthou
3
Duplex Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 3 rooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 rooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new residential complex in the area of Esentepe. The project is located on …
Price on request
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
Selling to Sea Terra Reserve 3+1North Cyprus Tatlisu; 100 sq + 20 sq terrace + 25 gardens. S…
$139,062
Leave a request
Duplex 2 rooms in Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 rooms
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
A new project at the construction stage in the Bakhcheli area. The project is of historical …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go