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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/1
1-Bedroom Rental Apartment in a Vibrant Spot of Gazimağusa North Cyprus Gazimağusa is one of…
$541
per month
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