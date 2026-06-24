Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Gazimagusa Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

;
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/2
Elegant Properties in a Richly Featured Project in Gazimağusa North Cyprus Cyprus is a beaut…
$227,998
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go