Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
**Investment-Ready:** Secure your future with included title deeds, ensuring streamlined own…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go