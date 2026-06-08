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Bungalows in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy House with Large Plot in Karpaz 🌿☀️ A fully furnished private house is available for…
$353,747
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