Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Vathylakas
22
Dipkarpaz
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Nestled in a prime location, Blue Life Residence is the epitome of luxury and convenience. T…
$229,242
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Floor 7/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
$363,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/2
$201,980
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 8/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
$376,786
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 2/2
$147,357
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Introduction Bosphorus Residences is a premier residential development in Boğaz, Iskele, …
$204,133
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 14/25
ID: CP-613   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach İskele – Distance to the sea -50m – Di…
$768,014
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
$124,491
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 308 m²
Introduction Located in the beautiful city of Iskele, Querencia is a premier development …
$933,264
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/2
$182,925
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
Introduction Located in the beautiful city of Iskele, Querencia is a premier development …
$324,341
Leave a request
Apartment in Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Dipkarpaz, Northern Cyprus
Area 39 m²
A unique residential complex in Dubai style in the Boaz area.Consists of 7 blocks, each bloc…
$139,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
1 room studio apartment in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Introduction Bosphorus Residences is a premier residential development in Boğaz, Iskele, …
$138,335
Leave a request

Property types in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go