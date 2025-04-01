Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Dikmen Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Dikmen Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kiomourtzou
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Children's playground in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Children's playground
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Floor 2
Immerse yourself in a world of luxury and comfort on the beautiful island of North Cyprus, p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Garden in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Garden
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
We present a unique project of villas 3+1, which is built surrounded by the sea, mountains a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Garden in Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms with parking, with Swimming pool, with Garden
Kiomourtzou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Floor 2
We are pleased to present to your attention a luxurious complex of 29 villas on the first co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dikmen Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes