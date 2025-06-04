Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Agios Amvrosios
6
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
Awesome villa complex in Northern CyprusThe project is located in Esentep, KyreniaPerfect Me…
$101,776
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 2
$80,656
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/2
New project in the Esentepe area, premium class on the 1st line of the Mediterranean coast. …
$130,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Penthouse Studio overlooking the Mediterranean Sea Installments of up to 3 years are provide…
$162,400
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go