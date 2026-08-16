Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

;
Agios Amvrosios
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
North Cyprus property rental: new 1+1 apartment with direct sea views in Viking Sunset Proje…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
🏡 2+1 apartment rental in North Cyprus with roof terrace and sea viewRenting property in Nor…
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
North Cyprus property: 3+1 seaside rental in Esentepe with garden and resort infrastructureR…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Apartment 2+1 for rent in the complex SEA TERRA ESENTEPE with sea views | Pool and gym | £65…
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chartzia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Renting a stylish 2+1 penthouse next to the golf club!An ideal place for connoisseurs of com…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go