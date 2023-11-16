Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Agios Epiktitos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€154,446
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir