Many discoveries are anticipated in 2023, including ones related to architecture, from odd structures to an entire capital city. In this article, we discuss the projects we found to be the most intriguing.

The smart capital in Egypt

In 2023, the new capital is promised to open 45 kilometers from Cairo. Such measures should help to relieve Cairo and make it more attractive to tourists. By the way, the entire government of the country will move to the new capital.

The new city is built on an area of 700 square kilometers. The residential area in the new capital of Egypt is about 67% of its total territory. It consists of 4,000 villas and townhouses.

The authorities say it will be a «smart» city, geared for work and business. Automated control centers will be responsible for infrastructure and security, the roofs will be dotted with solar panels, and payment will be cashless.

Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, UAE

The Abrahamic Family House is located on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. It consists of a mosque, a church, a synagogue, and an educational center. This place is meant to be a beacon of understanding, harmonious coexistence and peace between people of different faiths.

The unique details of the facades, columns, windows, and vaults reflect the characteristics of each of the three Abrahamic religions. In each of the houses of worship, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about religious services, listen to sacred scripture, and undergo sacred rituals. A fourth space, unrelated to any particular religion, will be an educational center.

Factory International cultural space in Manchester, UK

OMA has developed a world-class cultural space called Factory International. It will receive its first visitors in June 2023. When completed, the project will be OMA’s first major public building constructed in the United Kingdom.

The new 13,350-square-meter ultra-flexible building aims to become a global center for art, music, and culture. There, audiences will be able to enjoy a wide range of art forms year-round, from major exhibitions and concerts to immersive performances.

Wooden entertainment center for World of Volvo, Sweden

At the end of 2023, an all-wood entertainment center for the World of Volvo will open in Sweden. It was designed by renowned architect Henning Larsen. The center will have an area of 22,000 square meters.

This round-shaped building is being built entirely from wood, in accordance with the long tradition of wooden construction in Sweden. The project will be located in the city of Gothenburg.

The «Forest of Knowledge» Library in Beijing

Snøhetta has designed the new «Forest of Knowledge» library in Beijing. It will become a place for learning, knowledge sharing, and open discussions.

The fact is that the canopy that supports the 16-meter glass facade looks like a ginkgo forest. When completed, the construction will be China's first self-supporting glass facade project.

What’s interesting is that each column of the tree contains a technological system that controls the internal climate, lighting, acoustic comfort, and rainwater drainage.

Under the canopy is a stepped landscaped area that serves as an informal seating area where people can sit «under the tree» and read.

Renovation of Battersea Power Station, UK

The original Battersea Power Station was designed in the 1930s — before being decommissioned in 1983, it provided one-fifth of London’s electricity. The design of the restored elements matches the original appearance of the project.

Gehry Partners and Foster + Partners were in charge of renovating the new district that frames the power station. The district now includes two buildings and a new pedestrian street known as Electric Boulevard.

The two buildings include 308 houses of varying sizes, from small studios and apartments to spacious townhouses and penthouses. The buildings stand out for their undulating white facades and large windows — creating a sense of contrast to the neighboring power plant with its uniform and industrial architecture.

The power plant will house a number of entertainment venues, including a movie theater. And the six floors of the upper boiler house will contain office spaces, including Apple.