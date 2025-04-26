  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom

New buildings for sale in United Kingdom

London
1
England
2
Greater London
1
Berkshire
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Park Views in Sunningdale, Berkshire
Apartment building Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Park Views in Sunningdale, Berkshire
Sunningdale, United Kingdom
from
$1,21M
The year of construction 2025
This stylish 2-bedroom apartment offers luxury living in the heart of Sunningdale, Berkshire. Spanning 1,004 sq.ft. (93 sq.m.), the apartment is designed to offer both comfort and style, featuring a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area that opens out onto a private terrace wit…
Agency
TrustPoint
Leave a request
Townhouse Oh So Close DarGlobal
Townhouse Oh So Close DarGlobal
London, United Kingdom
from
$742,145
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Escape the hustle and bustle of central London and discover an exclusive oasis in the heart of Ealing, West London with Oh So Close. Nestled just steps from picturesque Walpole Park and serene Lammas Park, this prestigious property offers the perfect combination of tranquility and convenien…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
On the map

Although the UK has left the EU, it is still an important member of many agreements with it. Due to this, demand for new housing in the UK from foreign investors remains.

Features of buying new real estate from British developers

Buying real estate in the UK from a developer gives not only the right of ownership, but also a number of advantages:

  • All new buildings in the UK are built in accordance with British quality and environmental standards, with adjustments for local features, such as high humidity.
  • Many British developers offer flexible payment plans with the possibility of instalments until the end of construction of the property with the payment divided into several parts.
  • New housing in the UK is covered by guarantees for a period of 5 to 10 years. They allow you to receive assistance in identifying any defects and compensation if they cause damage to the property.
  • New build properties are steadily rising in price, not because the British Isles are popular with tourists, but because the country attracts foreigners from all over the world.

Prices for property in new build properties in the UK

UK new build prices are vary widely, and even the average values do not correlate with the actual sale price in different regions:

  • Studio flats or small apartments up to 50 m² cost on average from £180,000 to £350,000 (from £3,600 to £7,000 per sq. m).
  • One- or two-bedroom apartments (from 50 to 90 m²) will cost from £250,000 to £600,000 (£4,000–£6,700 per sq. m).
  • Spacious apartments and penthouses in prestigious areas of London and other major cities can cost from £800,000 and up (£9,000–£15,000 per sq.m.).

Popular cities in the for buying UK property from a developer

The most popular city where construction and purchase of new housing in the UK is actively underway is London. Here you can buy property both for personal use and for investment with a high return (from £8,000 per sq.m. in remote areas to £20,000 per sq.m. in prestigious central locations).

The second most popular city is Manchester. It is actively developing, attracting students and highly qualified specialists. Average prices in new buildings in Manchester are from £4,500 to £7,500 per sq.m.

Birmingham is also becoming popular among real estate investors due to large-scale urban renewal and economic growth. New buildings here are relatively inexpensive - from £4,000 to £6,000 per sq. m, but with an attractive prospect of price growth.

One of the most affordable and attractive cities for investment is Liverpool. There is active construction, mainly in the central areas and near universities. The average price for new housing is from £3,500 to £5,500 per sq. m.

The capital of Scotland, Edinburgh, is interesting for connoisseurs of the historical charm of the city and the local mountain climate. Prices start from £4,500 per sq. m and reach £8,000 per sq. m in central locations.
 

Guides on Buying New Builds in United Kingdom

There are a record low number of real estate transactions in 2023, but prices are remaining the same — all about UK real estate. Analytics from REALTING
There are a record low number of real estate transactions in 2023, but prices are remaining the same — all about UK real estate. Analytics from REALTING
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands
How a Foreigner Can Buy Housing on Credit in Latvia, Lithuania, the UK and the Netherlands

Frequently asked questions about new builds in the UK

How much does 1 sq.m cost in new buildings in the UK?

The price per square meter depends on the location of the new house and a number of other factors. In London, 1 square meter costs from 6,000-7,000 to 10,000-12,000 euros. In smaller cities, apartments and houses from the developer in the UK are significantly cheaper: there you can find properties with a cost per square meter not exceeding 1,700-3,500 euros.

Where do people most often buy housing in residential complexes in the UK?

Traditionally, London is the leader, but in recent years, residential complexes in the UK, located in the north-western agglomerations: Manchester, Liverpool, Warrington, etc., have become increasingly popular. Demand for new housing is also growing in Scotland.

Can foreigners freely buy apartments and houses from a developer in the UK?

There are no restrictions for foreign citizens: new buildings in the UK are available to them in the same way as to citizens of the country. Foreigners can freely purchase studios, penthouses, apartments, townhouses and other properties regardless of their location and date of construction.
Realting.com
Go