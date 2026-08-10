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Houses for sale in United Kingdom

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London
3
England
67
Wallingford
12
South Oxfordshire
12
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68 properties total found
4 bedroom house in London, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 452 m²
Discover the epitome of luxury living with these exquisite 4-bedroom townhouses in Fulham. N…
$7,34M
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4 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
This exceptional 4-bedroom detached house in Wallingford offers refined modern living with f…
$1,35M
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4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
London - Trent Park, set within a historic and peaceful enclave, these luxurious homes offer…
$2,13M
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3 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Step into a world of historic elegance with this 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom mews home for sale in…
$1,96M
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4 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
This exceptional 4-bedroom detached house for sale in Wallingford is the perfect combination…
$986,030
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4 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Nestled in the picturesque town of Wallingford, these beautifully designed homes combine tim…
$986,616
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5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
This stunning freehold 5-bedroom detached home in Hildenborough, Kent, offers an exceptional…
$1,98M
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4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 182 m²
Discover the perfect balance of elegance and practicality in this beautifully designed 4-bed…
$2,27M
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3 bedroom house in Swaffham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Swaffham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Located in a prime riverside position, this development embodies London's enduring industria…
$1,45M
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3 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This beautifully designed freehold 3-bedroom detached house offers spacious interiors with a…
$851,064
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5 bedroom house in Maidenhead, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Maidenhead, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Exceptional 5 Bedroom Detached House in Maidenhead - Perfect for Modern Family Living Step …
$1,69M
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3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Discover a modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offering 1,296 sq ft of living space. This Sout…
$1,00M
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5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Houses for sale in Hildenborough offer the perfect blend of countryside charm, modern living…
$2,02M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Hartlepool, United Kingdom
3 bedroom townthouse
Hartlepool, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
UK FREEHOLD PROPERTY INVESTMENT | FROM £119,000 Generate GBP Rental Income, Build Equity …
$159,484
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Keller Williams
Languages
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3 bedroom house in Hart, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Hart, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Set amidst the tranquil beauty of Hampshire's countryside, this collection of one to five-be…
$852,263
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4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
This remarkable 4-bedroom freehold mews home offers a rare chance to live within one of Lond…
$3,43M
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3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Nestled in the heart of Surrey's countryside, this beautifully designed 3-bedroom end-of-ter…
$926,982
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5 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Experience refined countryside living in this stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom terraced home n…
$2,55M
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3 bedroom house in Hart, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Hart, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Located in the heart of the scenic Hampshire countryside, this selection of one to five-bedr…
$939,900
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4 bedroom house in Hart, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Hart, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
This impressive 4-bedroom detached house for sale in Fleet offers 1,543 sq ft of beautifully…
$1,15M
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3 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Step into timeless elegance with this remarkable 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom mews-style residence …
$2,17M
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4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This beautifully designed 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home offers 1,414 sq ft of space. W…
$948,581
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3 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
This beautiful 3-bedroom detached house in Winterbrook Meadows perfectly combines contempora…
$779,118
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3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This stunning freehold three-bedroom end terrace home in Cranleigh, Surrey, offers the perfe…
$852,263
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3 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
This freehold 3-bedroom semi-detached house combines modern design with a tranquil countrysi…
$661,963
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5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
This impressive 5-bedroom detached family home in Oakhill, Hildenborough, blends elegant des…
$1,82M
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3 bedroom house in Southall, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Southall, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 3-bedroom townhouses for sale in Southall, offering over…
$1,15M
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4 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Houses for sale in Wallingford are in growing demand, thanks to the town's perfect mix of hi…
$1,35M
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4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
This stunning freehold 4-bedroom semi-detached family home offers 1,768 sq. ft. of thoughtfu…
$1,99M
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4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Step into luxury with this spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home spanning 1,414 sq ft…
$928,517
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Property types in United Kingdom

townhouses

Properties features in United Kingdom

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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