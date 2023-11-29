Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Residential
  4. Apartments

Apartments for sale in United Kingdom

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
The complex is located in Hackney, the most coveted area of London, where the city’s energy …
€1,52M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
€1,88M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
€1,43M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Residential complex in the Hackney area. The area is a hot spot of culture and trade. It was…
€1,45M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
The complex is located between the prestigious Marylebon district with its boutiques and fas…
€2,55M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
The complex is located in the Hokston area, surrounded by independent galleries, trendy inte…
€1,24M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
The residential complex is located on the former northern section of the New Covent Garden F…
€1,15M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Apartment in a skyscraper near London City Airport, there is a Jubilee metro line, two Dockl…
€975,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
The hotel is located in the very center of East London, on the promenade of the Lee River. A…
€555,100
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Apartment in central western London, between Hyde Park and Wormwood Scrubbs Park. Westfield …
€873,300
Leave a request
1 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
The complex is in close proximity to central London, a 5-minute walk from Borough Metro Stat…
€895,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 5
Area 359 m²
The most coveted embankment of London.The residential complex is located on the busy South B…
€18,91M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Canary Worf — is a fantastic place that can be called home. A residential skyscraper combini…
€1,98M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with gaurded area in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with gaurded area
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Flickering towers rise on 68 floors. Amenities: 24-hour concierge services Quay Club Gym 20…
€1,08M
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in London, United Kingdom
1 room apartment with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
€825,000
Leave a request
Apartment with elevator, with yard in London, United Kingdom
Apartment with elevator, with yard
London, United Kingdom
Area 178 m²
Floor 7
United Kingdom.London, SWiE Penthouse near Buckingham Palace Dvochurovnevy penthouse in an e…
€8,95M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with security in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment with security
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Stylish apartment in Knightsbridge Stylish apartment with a moder…
€5,25M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments in the modern complex Beautiful apartments in a modern…
€6,82M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with security in London, United Kingdom
2 room apartment with security
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 6
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments with hotel service 5 ***** Apartments with an exclusiv…
€7,50M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 146 m²
Floor 2
United Kingdom.London, SW7 Apartments near Hyde Park Superb apartments on the second floor o…
€9,89M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with porter in London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment with porter
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 6
United Kingdom London, W1K 7DU Apartments with views of Hyde Park Magnificent apartments on …
€4,42M
Leave a request
Apartment with yard in London, United Kingdom
Apartment with yard
London, United Kingdom
Area 161 m²
Floor 1
United Kingdom.London, SW1 Apartments in the Belgrade area Two-level apartments in one of th…
€6,42M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with terrace in London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment with terrace
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 5
United Kingdom London, Pimlico, City of Westminster Penthouse with a terrace in the Pimlico …
€1,77M
Leave a request
4 room apartment with elevator, with porter in London, United Kingdom
4 room apartment with elevator, with porter
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
United Kingdom London, Westminster Apartments in the center of Westminster Bright spacious a…
€1,81M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
United Kingdom London Apartments in southern Kensington Magnificent apartments on the third …
€1,52M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 4
United Kingdom London Apartments near Hyde Park Apartments with a unique location in the hea…
€1,73M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
United Kingdom London, Knightsbridge Apartments in Knightsbridge Two-level apartments with a…
€1,79M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment with elevator, with sauna
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 5
United Kingdom London, W14 Apartment in Kensington Apartment on the 5th floor in an amazing,…
€1,89M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5
United Kingdom London Apartment in a house with a park Magnificent very bright apartment in …
€1,77M
Leave a request
3 room apartment with elevator in London, United Kingdom
3 room apartment with elevator
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 5
United Kingdom London, W2 Apartments near Oxford Str.   Apartments on the 5th floor of a ver…
€1,63M
Leave a request

Properties features in United Kingdom

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir