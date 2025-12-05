Residential complex Aria Residence

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Aria Residences is a modern premium-class residential complex in Tivat, located in one of the city's most convenient neighborhoods. The project combines six separate buildings with a limited number of apartments, a gated landscaped area, and high construction standards, creating a comfortable environment for year-round living and coastal relaxation.
The complex is situated in a quiet residential area, providing a balance between privacy and proximity to urban infrastructure. The center of Tivat, Porto Montenegro, the promenade, restaurants, supermarkets, and Tivat International Airport are just a few minutes away.
The project's architecture is designed in a modern Mediterranean style with elements of classic design. Light-colored facades, large window openings, spacious terraces, and landscaped green areas create the atmosphere of a boutique seaside residence.
Complex infrastructure:
Gated territoryLandscaped gardensUnderground and surface parkingElevatorsVideo surveillanceAccess controlWell-maintained courtyardsPedestrian recreation areasModern engineering systemsThe project offers apartments with various layouts, ranging from compact one-bedroom units to spacious family residences. Most apartments feature terraces, and some residences offer views of the sea, the city, and the surrounding green hills.
Location:
Tivat center — a few minutes by carPorto Montenegro — about 5 minutesPromenade and beaches — a few minutesTivat Airport — about 5 minutesKotor — about 15 minutesBudva — about 25 minutesInvestment potential:
High demand for long-term and short-term rentals in TivatProximity to Porto Montenegro and the international airportModern gated residential complex formatLimited number of apartmentsSuitable for both personal residence and generating rental incomeProspects for property value growth in one of Montenegro's most sought-after cities
Location on the map
Mrcevac, Montenegro
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