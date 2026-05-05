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Apartments with garden for sale in Northern Region, Malta

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Saint Paul's Bay
169
Mosta
147
Swieqi
95
Naxxar
48
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Mellieħa, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Mellieħa, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 3/1
Mellieha – 159SQM Furnished Third Floor Apartment with Lock-Up Garage Spacious and ready …
$736,881
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Property types in Northern Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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